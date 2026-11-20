[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Min-ji, the ex-wife of singer YUN MIN SOO, shared heartwarming updates from her time with their son, Yoon Hoo, now a 20-year-old adult, and revealed her deep maternal affection.

On the 20th, Kim Min-ji posted several photos on her personal social media (SNS) showing moments from her daily life with her son, Yoon Hoo.

In the photos, Yoon Hoo can be seen pushing a shopping cart in front of a supermarket display and carefully checking the food ingredients.

In particular, Yoon Hoo's surprising transformation after a dramatic growth spurt, with his handsome looks and solid build, catches the eye. Shopping in a stylish check-pattern jacket, he exudes the air of a fully grown young man, so much so that the adorable little boy from his childhood on “Dad! Where Are We Going?” is nowhere to be seen.

Along with the photos, Kim Min-ji added the brief yet poignant message, “There's a time for love, too,” sharing her heartfelt feelings as she looked at her son, who has grown up so much.

Kim Min-ji married singer YUN MIN SOO in 2006, and they had a son, Yoon Hoo. The two appeared on MBC's variety show “Dad! Where Are We Going?” and won much affection by sharing their family life, but announced their divorce in 2024.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.