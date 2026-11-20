[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former After School member Lizzy suffered the humiliation of being edited out of 'Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4.'

Former After School members Lee Joo-yeon and Raina appeared on MBN's 'Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' which aired on the 20th.

Jun Hyun-moo said, “Joo-yeon's parents are avid viewers of our show.” Lee Joo-yeon said, “They watched it all the time. So I asked, ‘Couldn't you invite me too?’ and they said, ‘There are lots of people waiting. You have to wait,’ making a big deal of it. They told me to create a buzz.” Her remarks drew laughs.

Jun Hyun-moo said, “Whenever I see Raina, that's all I can think about,” referring to his duet with SAN E, 'A Midsummer Night's Sweetness.' Raina, who was also active as a member of Orange Caramel, said, “I still sing 'Catallena' when I go to events. 'Catallena' is actually a newly coined word. We made it up. The ‘katal’ comes from a word meaning ‘fussy.’ We added ‘Rena’ to it to create the meaning of ‘someone who's fussy but somehow charming and makes you want to get close to them.’”

KwakTube asked why they added a shout at the beginning of 'Catallena,' referring to the intro yell that had become a hot topic. Raina said, “When you practice in the rehearsal room, you dance it hundreds of times, right? We got so tired that we thought we'd at least add a shout to boost our energy. But when we did, it actually gave us energy.” The much-discussed video of Orange Caramel rehearsing in the practice room was then shown, but Lizzy, who has been on hiatus after driving under the influence, was humiliatingly edited out.

Jun Hyun-moo asked if they should get back together, saying, “Shouldn't you do it one more time?” Raina replied, “But we've all gone our separate ways.” Lee Joo-yeon also said, “It's not easy to get together.”

Meanwhile, After School's Lizzy was sentenced to a fine of 15 million won after causing an accident in May 2021 while driving under the influence near the intersection by the southern end of Yeongdong Bridge in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and striking a taxi traveling ahead. After spending four years on hiatus, Lizzy began her comeback last year by holding her first solo fan meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.