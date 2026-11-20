[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Huh Gak shared an update on his dramatic 24-kg weight loss and revealed the unexpected secret behind losing weight without exercising, drawing laughter.

Someday, Huh Gak, HAON and Han Ro-ro appeared as guests on the KBS 2TV music talk show The Seasons – Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend, which aired on the 20th, delivering vibrant live performances and witty banter.

Huh Gak belted out his signature song, “The Person Who Loved Me,” reaffirming his reputation as the undisputed king of high notes. With a noticeably sharper and slimmer face, he took the stage and immediately captured everyone’s attention.

When MC Sung Si Kyung expressed surprise, saying, “You’ve gotten so much slimmer,” Huh Gak opened up about what prompted him to start dieting: “I got so much flak. I often heard people say that I couldn’t take care of myself despite being a singer, so I steeled myself and lost weight.”

Huh Gak went on to admit that Sung Si Kyung’s approach to managing his diet had influenced him.

He joked, “I tried eating mostly sashimi, following Sung Si Kyung’s lead, but honestly, I don’t think it helped much. The food was so good that, if anything, the alcohol went down like water,” drawing roars of laughter from the audience.

When Sung Si Kyung asked how much weight he had lost, Huh Gak stunned everyone by revealing, “I lost a total of 24 kg.” He quickly added with a laugh, “I might have put a little back on by the time this airs, so would it be okay to correct that to a 20-kg loss?”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.