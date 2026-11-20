[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Joo-yeon shared what she looks for in an ideal partner on ‘Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4.’

Lee Joo-yeon and Raina, both former members of After School, appeared on MBN’s ‘Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,’ which aired on the 20th.

Jun Hyun-moo said, “Joo-yeon, your parents are avid viewers of our show.” Lee Joo-yeon replied, “They watch it all the time. So I asked, ‘Why can’t I be invited too?’ and they really acted as if they were doing me a favor, saying, ‘There are a lot of people waiting. You’ll have to wait.’ They told me to create some buzz.” Her remarks drew laughter.

When Lee Joo-yeon, who said she had been fasting since the day before for the mukbang, appeared, Jun Hyun-moo asked, “Didn’t you have ramen this morning? You eat uncooked ramen in the morning,” then revealed, “Of the former girl group members I know, she takes the least care of herself.”

Explaining why she appeared with Raina, Lee Joo-yeon said, “These days, Raina is the person I see and talk to most often. We went on a trip once, and instead of swimming, we talked about men for hours at the pool until they told us the pool was closing and we had to leave. We grew even closer after that.” Raina was equally candid: “We had both just gone through breakups and were feeling unsettled, so we took that trip. We talked to each other there.”

Lee Joo-yeon, who said she had become a big eater, said, “I guess it’s because I’ve been drinking. I used to be completely unable to drink. I would have a drink maybe twice a year, if that.” Jun Hyun-moo was surprised, saying, “You drink a liter of bokbunja wine,” and Lee Joo-yeon lamented, “I can’t taste the alcohol. But I gained almost 7 kg from drinking bokbunja wine.”

Lee Joo-yeon, who said someone from every boy group had made a pass at her, was candid: “When they asked if I was popular, I said every member had someone make a pass at them. There was one person from each of the other boy groups who made a move. But I said it wasn’t just me.”

Jun Hyun-moo said, “Male idols couldn’t help being drawn to her because she had a one-of-a-kind charm. Her performances were flashy, and she had a girl-crush vibe. She seemed hard to approach.”

Lee Joo-yeon said, “It wasn’t exactly a direct approach; I heard through someone, ‘That person likes you.’ It wasn’t easy to meet someone through a blind date or anything like that. Our managers followed us even to the bathroom and kept an eye on us to make sure we had no contact at all.” KwakTube said, “Isn’t dating about finding a way through those openings?” Lee Joo-yeon agreed, saying, “There are people who’d do it anyway.” Raina pointed at Lee Joo-yeon and said, “That person is this person.”

Lee Joo-yeon, who said she had recently started wanting to get married, said, “I used to care a lot about looks, but these days my standard is whether I can respect a man. I’d like a man I can really rely on.” When Raina said, “Then he’ll have to be older than you,” Lee Joo-yeon replied, “I don’t think I can date younger men anymore.”

Meanwhile, dating rumors involving After School’s Lee Joo-yeon and G-Dragon surfaced five times in total, from 2017 through April last year. When rumors that they had reunited also surfaced last year, G-Dragon’s representatives denied them, saying, “The dating rumors with Lee Joo-yeon are not true.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.