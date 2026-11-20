[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Ryu Hyo-young, a 34-year-old unmarried actress, made bold, direct declarations of affection and a series of physical advances toward Lee Tae-sung, an eight-years-older “divorced dad” with a son in his third year of middle school.

The episode of Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2” that aired on the 20th showed Ryu Hyo-young going on a full-fledged date with Lee Tae-sung. In an earlier episode, she had publicly confessed that she was “interested in him as a man.”

Ryu Hyo-young took the wheel herself and led the way, prompting Kim Yo-han to marvel, “Lee Tae-sung is one lucky guy.” “You’ve been kidnapped by me today, oppa. You’re not going home,” Ryu said, showing off the bold charm of a so-called “Teto girl.” She declared, “Look forward to it. I’ll make this the best day ever,” bringing a smile to Lee’s face.

As Lee kept commenting on her driving, he said, “I nag the people I care about a lot. When I think, ‘This is my person’...” Ryu immediately shot back, “You care about me? So you do care about me.” The sweet mood continued as Lee offered her a snack and she opened her mouth, saying, “Ah~.”

The two, who had acted together in a drama, visited Mungyeong Saejae, a place filled with memories for them. Ryu returned to the spot where they had filmed an “ice kiss” scene in the drama and confessed, “I didn’t know you’d remember it too, oppa. Coming back after six months made me feel excited.” On a steep path, she naturally took Lee’s arm, sharing a moment of physical intimacy. By a pond where people make wishes, she tossed a coin and said, “I hope I can spend Christmas this year with you in front of a huge tree.”

After arriving at a clay shooting range, Ryu candidly said, “I wanted to show you, oppa, the attractive things I’m good at, and I wanted to try this with someone I like.” Ryu beat Lee in a shooting contest, despite his confidence in his skills as an elite marksman, and drew praise from him: “You’re really good. Impressive.”

Ryu’s bold charm continued after they moved to a restaurant. She casually ordered drinks, seeming to have no intention of going home, and coolly replied to Lee’s concern, “We can just call a driver.” Ryu, who said she likes chicken thighs, asked Lee, who prefers chicken breast, “So am I going to eat chicken thighs for the rest of my life, then?” Lee said, “This is embarrassing,” but added, “Who knows what will happen in the future?” leaving the door open.

Lee opened up, saying, “When I got home, I found myself thinking about what you said. I cried like a fool, didn’t I? I regretted it, too.” He added, “I wondered if Hyo-young had some kind of magic, the way she makes me open up so easily.” Ryu responded firmly, “Once I set my sights on a target, I do my best to get it. My target is you, oppa.” Ryu had won a chance to request physical contact by winning the shooting contest. Lee surprised her by choosing “three kisses on the lips,” but soon corrected himself, saying, “I think there are steps to this,” and changed his choice to “holding hands for five minutes,” adding to the romantic excitement.

Lee Tae-sung, born in 1985 and 42 this year, revealed that he registered his marriage in 2012 to a wife who was seven years older than him and that they had a son who had just turned one. They divorced in 2015 while he was serving in the military. He has since continued his broadcasting career as a “divorced dad,” raising his son, who is now in his third year of middle school, on his own.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.