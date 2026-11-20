[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu of ‘My Grumpy Secretary’ were astonished by the building housing Kim Jong-kook’s agency.

The episode of SBS’s ‘My Grumpy Secretary’ that aired on the 20th showed Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu becoming managers for singer Kim Jong-kook.

After seeing where Kim Jong-kook’s agency was located, Lee Seo-jin showed interest, saying, “The company is in a nice place.” Kim Jong-kook replied, “The company is unusual. It’s like an amusement park,” and took the two of them to the agency. The agency represents global stars including G-Dragon, Song Kang-ho and Lee Jung-hoo.

The interior looked like a set from a science fiction movie, astonishing not only Kim Kwang-kyu but also Lee Seo-jin. Inside the office were interiors that made it feel as if they had stepped into a vast natural landscape, fascinating new technologies here and there, and various works of art throughout.

Kim Kwang-kyu exclaimed, “The maintenance fees must be expensive, too,” and Kim Jong-kook revealed, “As far as I know, they pay 200 million won in rent alone.” After meeting the staff, Lee Seo-jin said, “It seems like an incredible company. I thought I’d come to NASA,” making everyone laugh.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.