[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Jong-kook showed his affectionate side on 'My Grumpy Secretary.'

In the episode of SBS's 'My Grumpy Secretary' that aired on the 20th, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu were shown becoming singer Kim Jong-kook's managers.

When Kim Jong-kook said it had been a year since he got married, Kim Kwang-kyu was surprised and asked, “Do you celebrate anniversaries too?” Kim Kwang-kyu asked, “Don't you ever fight with your wife?” and Kim Jong-kook replied, “We haven't had anything to fight about yet. And we don't have kids.” Kim Kwang-kyu then said, “Isn't Jong-kook pretty stubborn?” Kim Jong-kook replied, “You shouldn't be stubborn when you get married.”

Kim Jong-kook said that he does the dishes himself. “My wife went to all the trouble of cooking, so I can't just stand there doing nothing. I have to do the dishes.”

Kim Kwang-kyu brought up the rumor that “Kim Jong-kook glared at his wife while she was doing the dishes.” Kim Jong-kook responded, “When I watch my wife doing the dishes, can't she look lovely? That's why I was looking at her, but my wife misunderstood. She thought, ‘Am I running the water too hard?’” He added, “People think that because I nag those around me a lot, I'll nag my wife too if I get married, but you should never do that between spouses. Even if she leaves the refrigerator door open for a long time, it's better to look elsewhere. Pretending you didn't see it is best.” He shared some marriage tips.

Kim Jong-kook strongly recommended marriage to the two, saying, “When you get married, you really have exactly one person who's on your side, right? You also develop a sense of purpose in your work. Before getting married, it's vague, but after you get married, it becomes clear. There's a big difference between having a purpose and not having one.”

Lee Seo-jin said, “I think Jong-kook would want a child who takes after his wife,” and Kim Jong-kook said, “The child absolutely has to take after my wife. I definitely hope the child takes after her in looks, and I definitely want a son. I've talked about daughters before, too, but I think I'd have to raise a daughter very carefully, whereas I could raise a son more firmly. I'll make sure he gets a proper upbringing.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.