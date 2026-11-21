[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ahead of its premiere, tvN's new variety show The Village Barber 2 is taking the situation head-on with a promotional video that effectively erases all traces of cast member Go Kyung-pyo, who stirred controversy over drunk driving.

On the 20th, tvN's official social media account posted a new teaser for The Village Barber 2, which is set to premiere on the 29th.

The video shows Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi wearing matching hair salon aprons and trading playful banter, accompanied by witty captions including, “Bogum is completely free of prejudice” and “Don't make it too dark again.”

What caught the eye most was that Go Kyung-pyo had vanished from the original video, which was filmed with three people. Only the very edge of Go's shoulder is faintly visible at the far left of the frame; bold cropping creates a natural-looking two-shot, as if Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi had been the only ones filmed in the first place.

The post's text and hashtags also listed only Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi, thoroughly erasing any trace of Go Kyung-pyo.

The Village Barber 2, which tells the special summer story of a hair salon in a seaside village in the countryside, faced a major setback even before airing when news recently emerged that Go Kyung-pyo had been involved in a drunk-driving crash.

As harsh public criticism continued, the production team decided after much deliberation to cut as much of Go Kyung-pyo's screen time as possible. The promotional video, released nine days before the premiere, confirmed the team's strong resolve to edit him out entirely.

Online users who watched the video praised the production team's swift response, commenting, “Go Kyung-pyo disappeared cleanly without a trace,” “The framing wasn't awkward at all, so I thought they had reshot it,” and “The chemistry in Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi's banter alone is enough to make me look forward to it.”

Meanwhile, tvN's The Village Barber 2, led by Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi, will premiere on Sunday the 29th at 7:45 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.