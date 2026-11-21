[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Click-B member Kim Sang-hyuk revealed the harsh corporal punishment he endured as a trainee and shared shocking stories from that time.

On the 19th, the members recalled harrowing memories of the strict training atmosphere and routine corporal punishment they experienced as trainees on the YouTube channel “Click-B.”

Kim Sang-hyuk said he was usually punished with a mop handle at the time, and admitted, “It was enough to make my buttocks bleed,” shocking viewers.

Woo Yeon-seok also recalled, “There was so much blood that my manager would sneak in at night while I was asleep and apply ointment,” adding, “It wasn’t my manager who hit me. During choreography practice, the choreography director would beat me endlessly every time I got a move wrong.”

When the production team asked, “Did they hit you in the face too?”, Ha Hyun-gon added, “If they hit you in the face, an ashtray would come flying from the boss right away,” describing the tense atmosphere on set.

Evan Yoo, meanwhile, admitted, “Actually, I was never hit even once when I was a trainee,” earning the envy of the other members.

Kim Sang-hyuk shot back, “You got off because of me. If I hadn’t been there, you would’ve been beaten badly,” making everyone laugh.

When the members unanimously picked Kim Sang-hyuk as the one who got scolded the most as a trainee, he readily admitted, “Without a doubt, I was number one.” He added, “The other members all had at least some interest in music, but I was a kid with nothing on my mind. When the company gave us meal tickets, I’d ask the restaurant owner, ‘Could you mark us down as having eaten and give us the rest in cash, after deducting just 1,000 won each?’ I went to PC cafés every day with that money,” adding to the laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.