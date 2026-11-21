[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The doctor-and-TV-personality couple Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol were traveling in Istanbul, Türkiye (Turkey), when they used traditional coffee fortune-telling to ask about their longevity, business prospects and marital compatibility. Unexpected readings left them cheering and bursting into laughter.

On the 20th, the YouTube channel “Yeo Esther's Esther TV” posted a video of Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol visiting Istanbul's Golden Horn waterfront. After drinking traditional local coffee, they tried an unusual form of fortune-telling in which artificial intelligence (AI) interpreted the patterns of grounds at the bottom of their cups.

Hong Hye-geol turned his cup over first and posed three questions: how long his wife, Lyuh Esther, would live; whether they would adopt a Golden Retriever in addition to their pet dog; and whether the annual sales of their health supplement company, ESTHER FORMULA, could surpass 1 trillion won.

The results were surprising. The reading said, “An unbroken line runs up the side of the cup, indicating that she has the vitality to live well past 90 and close to 100, regardless of minor ailments.” Lyuh Esther, who often complained of having little energy, burst out laughing: “I said it was unbearable thinking I might live to 90, and now it's 100? I'm doomed.”

The business reading brought more good news: “A powerful upward trend is in store, bringing you closer to your target of 1 trillion won in annual sales through overseas market development and platform expansion.” The prediction made Lyuh Esther cheer. It also included a practical warning that excessive business expansion could make stress and health management stumbling blocks.

Lyuh Esther's coffee-fortune questions were even more unconventional. With Hong Hye-geol sitting in front of her, she asked how long her husband would live and about the romantic and marriage prospects of their second son, who is 30 this year. Then she threw out the unexpected question, “Could I meet a young, handsome man like Brad Pitt in my life, other than Hong Hye-geol?”—sending the room into an uproar.

The reading put Hong Hye-geol's lifespan at “somewhere from his late 80s to his mid-90s; he is sensitive to minor ailments, but has strong innate vitality.” When it predicted that Hong, who is eight years younger than Lyuh Esther, would die before his wife, Lyuh Esther joked, “I guess I'll live a little longer and then die,” prompting laughter.

For their second son, the reading offered a blessing: “Around his early to mid-30s, he is destined to meet a partner who will warmly embrace his nature and vulnerabilities, and to enjoy a stable, deep love.”

In response to the final question about a “Brad Pitt-level man,” the reading delivered a firm conclusion: “The substantial pool filling the bottom of the cup represents her husband, Hong Hye-geol. No other man will be able to elbow his way into that place in real life. Brad Pitt is for enjoying only on the TV screen and in her imagination; her destiny is to bicker with Hong Hye-geol and grow old together.”

Hong Hye-geol was pleased with himself, saying, “Doesn't it say I've got you firmly in my grasp?” Lyuh Esther replied with a resigned laugh, “There's nothing I can do about it in this life,” showing off their playful chemistry as a couple.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.