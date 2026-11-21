[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former announcer Kang Soo-jung opened up about concerns over her son.

On the 20th, a video titled "I Guess All Families Raising Sons Are the Same (feat. My Mom)" was posted on Kang Soo-jung's YouTube channel.

After meeting kids' YouTuber Myrin, Kang Soo-jung opened up about the challenges of raising a son going through puberty. Myrin said, "I argue with my son a lot, and there have even been times when we didn't speak. Once, we spent an hour in a standoff, each holding the doorknob and telling the other to open or close the door. It was during COVID-19, so we were taking classes online. When kids take classes on a PC, they get up to all kinds of other things. But he said Mom couldn't come in because Zoom was on. So we argued over it."

Kang Soo-jung lamented, "My son is in middle school. These kids carry laptops around. I almost said to the school, 'After taking so much money from us, how can you not even provide textbooks?' They don't give out textbooks. When I sneak a look, I see dozens of windows open. I can't check them one by one, so I threaten him every day, saying, 'Just wait till I catch you.'" She added, "I thought he was honest and gentle, my beloved boy, but I'm worried he's growing up to be a liar. But I love you, Jaemin," drawing laughs.

Kang Soo-jung also opened up about her concerns over education. "My son couldn't read a thing. Two months before he started elementary school, he began practicing writing the alphabet, and then he was reading books. I realized that getting ahead academically isn't necessarily a good thing. A child can learn so much in a very short time," she said. "But that also makes me anxious. Fortunately, he's been keeping up with his studies so far."

Meanwhile, Kang Soo-jung married someone who works in the financial industry in 2008, and they have one son. She splits her time between Hong Kong and Korea. Last year, it made headlines when it was reported that her son, Jaemin, had been accepted to the prestigious Chinese International School (CIS) in Hong Kong.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.