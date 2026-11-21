[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Lee Se-chang proudly showed off his beautiful daughter.

On the 20th, Lee Se-chang posted a video with the caption, “After being discharged from the hospital, I went to Seongsu-dong with Ga-yoon.”

The video showed Lee Se-chang enjoying a father-daughter date with his daughter, Lee Ga-yoon. Lee Se-chang was out on a shopping date—he was out on a shopping date—and said, “The coat being worn now is one I bought for her four years ago, but it’s so old that I’m buying a coat and looking for winter Ugg boots.”

Fans went wild over his beautiful daughter, who resembles Yuna Kim. In response, an acquaintance of Lee Se-chang commented, “It’d be such a shame not to have Ga-yoon become a celebrity,” and Lee Se-chang proudly replied, “She’s currently working as an actress.”

Lee Se-chang’s daughter, Lee Ga-yoon, is a talented student who was admitted to the Department of Acting at the Korea National University of Arts in 2023. Kim Ji-yeon, Lee Se-chang’s ex-wife and a former Miss Korea, drew attention when she revealed that Lee Ga-yoon had been admitted to K-Arts’ Department of Acting and had also placed second in admissions to Sungshin Women’s University’s Department of Media, Video and Acting.

Last May, Kim Ji-yeon, who appeared on KBS1’s variety show “Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together,” also revealed that Lee Ga-yoon made her debut in advertising.

Actor Lee Se-chang married Kim Ji-yeon, a former Miss Korea, in 2003, and they had a daughter, Lee Ga-yoon, but divorced in 2013. Lee Se-chang later remarried in 2017, to acrobatic performer Jung Ha-na, who is 13 years younger than him.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.