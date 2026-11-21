[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former announcer Jo Choong-hyun opened up about a difficult period after leaving the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS).

On the 20th, a video titled “Choong-hyun Is... So Polite” was posted on the YouTube channel “Neoui Han.”

Lee Sang-min, who met guest Jo Choong-hyun, said, “I’m doing a program with Choong-hyun. When you see him like this, he’s almost excessively polite.” Jo replied, “I had been going through a very difficult period, but when I started working with you, it was the first time in a while that I was having fun doing the work I wanted to do. It was so much fun.”

Jo confessed, “I left the company in 2019, and right after that, COVID hit, among other things. With all those external factors, things got stalled. As a result, everything came to a stop, and there was quite a period when I had no work.”

Lee Sang-min sympathized, saying, “It’s really miserable to have no work after getting married.” Jo said, “My wife and I didn’t get along well in the early days of our marriage. We fought a lot. Things got better between us when our baby was born in 2022, and filming with you became part of how we got connected.”

Former KBS announcers Jo Choong-hyun and Kim Min-jung married in 2016 and have a son and a daughter. However, the two appeared on tvN STORY’s “Kim Chang-ok Show” last year and revealed that they had even lived apart while considering divorce. Kim Min-jung said, “I really went as far as deciding to split up, and we even lived apart. I tried every method there was. So I studied. I started studying to try to understand my husband. I pursued a master’s degree in family counseling as a graduate student and graduated.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.