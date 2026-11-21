[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ji-min, a former member of AOA, is drawing attention with photos that have prompted speculation she may be dating.

On the 20th, Ji-min posted a photo of a man with the caption, “The boss is so affectionate.” She also shared a photo of the two facing each other. In the photo, he gazes at Ji-min as if fondly, while she captures him on her phone. Ji-min also added a heart emoji to the man's photo.

The affectionate moments between the two did not end there. Ji-min even shared a mirror selfie of herself standing next to the man with their arms linked. The photo captured their natural physical closeness and the affectionate atmosphere between them, prompting curiosity about their relationship.

In particular, after Ji-min showed affection toward the man and then shared a photo showing them being physically close, some have speculated that she may have been hinting at a relationship. However, Ji-min offered no further explanation about the specific nature of her relationship with the man.

Meanwhile, Ji-min debuted as a member of AOA in 2012 but left the group in 2020 after Kwon Mina accused her of bullying. After stepping away from activities, Ji-min returned to television in 2022 through JTBC's “Second World” and is currently active as a solo singer.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.