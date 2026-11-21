[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and actress Chae Jung-an candidly opened up about the on-air mishap in which she forgot the lyrics and walked off during a live performance, as well as behind-the-scenes stories from her time as the “Techno Goddess.”

A Shorts video titled “Behind the Techno Goddess” was posted on Lee Hye-young’s YouTube channel on the 19th.

That day, Lee Hye-young brought up footage of one of Chae Jung-an’s past performances, saying, “Everyone, you really have to see that broadcast clip.”

Lee Hye-young revealed that Chae Jung-an “forgot the lyrics during a live performance, said, ‘Thank you!’ and then walked off,” prompting laughter. The actual broadcast footage from the time was then shown with the caption “The performance that led her to retire as a singer.”

Chae Jung-an coolly admitted, “I still can’t memorize those lyrics,” as she recalled what happened.

She said, “Still, we did become solo singers, after all, didn’t we? I never even thought I was bad at singing, and I was planning to do rock ballads and things like that.”

She continued, “I majored in vocal music in high school. At the time, we were used to performing songs and things like that at my school, but suddenly they had me do techno.” She added, “So I danced while watching Madonna’s music videos and went to clubs in Hongdae,” sharing the surprising preparation that led to her becoming the “Techno Goddess” and bringing more laughter.

Chae Jung-an married in 2005 but divorced in 2007.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.