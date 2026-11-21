[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Gree, the son of entertainer Kim Gu-ra, showed off his affection for his girlfriend by sharing a birthday staycation with her.

On the 20th, Gree uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, Kim Gree, titled “We Should Get Ready to Be on a Couples’ Show Too, Right??”

To celebrate his birthday, Gree enjoyed a staycation with his girlfriend at a hotel in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. After checking in, the two took photos together and spent some cozy time together.

Gree particularly caught viewers’ attention by mentioning comments that viewers often leave on his YouTube channel. Although his girlfriend’s face has not been shown, she appears through her voice, giving viewers a glimpse of the couple’s affectionate everyday life.

Gree joked, “There was a comment that said, ‘I’m so jealous of your girlfriend, finding someone as affectionate as Gree.’ After this video comes out, I think people will be jealous of me, saying they’re so jealous that I found such a kind girlfriend.” He showed his affection for his girlfriend while also displaying his playful wit.

Meanwhile, Gree is currently in a public relationship with his girlfriend. Their relationship became known after Gree was seen attending Nam Chang-hee’s wedding with her in March.

Gree fueled marriage rumors when he said on E Channel’s variety show “Seo In-young’s Yuheng Kkondae,” which aired on the 5th, “Invite me back for the wedding episode. I’m getting ready for marriage.”

However, Gree’s agency, Brand New Music, dismissed the marriage rumors as “completely unfounded,” adding, “It seems the remarks he made for the broadcast led to a misunderstanding.” The agency explained that while he is indeed dating his girlfriend, he is not actually preparing to get married.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.