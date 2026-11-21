[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Family medicine specialist Min Hye-yeon, who announced her pregnancy eight years after getting married, shared a fun day on set with her husband, Joo Jin-mo, as well as glimpses of their birthday-date outing.

On the 20th, a video titled “(Peekaboo) This Might Be Our Last Date as a Couple” was posted on the YouTube channel “Dr. Hye-yeon.”

That afternoon, Min Hye-yeon burst out laughing when she saw how casually Joo Jin-mo was dressed as he accompanied her to a shoot for the “Nodak Golf” channel.

“I’m in full makeup, but my husband looks like he’s just gone out for a walk,” Min Hye-yeon said. “I spent an hour doing my hair and putting on full makeup, while my husband put on a cap and said, ‘Okay, let’s go,’” she recounted.

She continued, “I was so surprised. I said, ‘Oppa, we’re filming YouTube—are you going dressed like that?’ And he was like, ‘So what? It’s YouTube.’ Then I said, ‘This is going to be online forever. Are you really going to show up looking like that?’ But he said it was fine. He didn’t even blow-dry his hair.” Her story made people laugh.

When Min Hye-yeon chided him, saying, “What’s with those clothes? Is that even a brand?” Joo Jin-mo retorted, “You bought them for me, honey,” showing off their playful chemistry as a couple.

Joo Jin-mo’s thoughtful side also caught people’s attention. Over a meal, he expressed concern about Min Hye-yeon’s diet in the early stages of her pregnancy, saying, “They don’t even allow raw food at the hospital.” Min Hye-yeon reassured him, saying, “I can eat cooked food.”

The two later enjoyed an intimate date at a steak restaurant for Joo Jin-mo’s birthday. At the end of the video, a preview of the next episode appeared alongside a brief glimpse of an ultrasound photo of their baby, adding to the heartwarming mood.

Joo Jin-mo and Min Hye-yeon married in June 2019 after overcoming their 11-year age difference. In their eighth year of marriage, they announced that they were expecting their first child and received many congratulations.

At the time, Min Hye-yeon shared her heartfelt feelings: “We’d kept putting it off, thinking we were happy just living sweetly together, but once we reached our eighth year of marriage, and given our age, we started talking seriously about it again around early summer. We said, ‘Let’s try this year,’ and then our little one came to us right away, as if they’d been waiting. We’re a little surprised and flustered, but we’re preparing with gratitude and joy.”

Joo Jin-mo, who made his debut in the 1999 film “Dance Dance,” has taken a break from acting since the 2019 SBS drama “Big Issue.” Min Hye-yeon, a graduate of Seoul National University College of Medicine, is actively engaging with the public through her YouTube channel and other platforms.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.