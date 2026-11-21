[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Thirty-four-year-old unmarried actress Ryu Hyo-young showed off her bold, direct approach toward Lee Tae-sung, an eight-years-older divorced dad with a son in his third year of middle school.

The episode of Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2” aired on the 20th and showed Ryu Hyo-young setting off on a travel date to Mungyeong Saejae.

In an earlier episode, Ryu Hyo-young had confessed to Lee Tae-sung that she “had a romantic interest in him as a man.” Taking the wheel herself, she showed her confident side, saying, “You’ve been kidnapped by me today. You can’t go home.” Kim Yo-han exclaimed, “Lee Tae-sung is one lucky guy.”

When Lee Tae-sung said, “I nag people I care about a lot. When I think, ‘This is my person,’” Ryu Hyo-young immediately shot back, “You care about me? So you do care about me,” creating a sweet atmosphere as they shared snacks, too.

The two, who had worked together on a drama in the past, revisited the “ice kiss” filming location at Mungyeong Saejae, which held memories for them. Ryu Hyo-young casually took Lee Tae-sung’s arm and tossed a coin into a pond as she made a wish: “I hope I can spend Christmas this year with you in front of a big tree.”

Then, at a clay-shooting range, she beat Lee Tae-sung with her skillful shooting and candidly confessed, “I wanted to try it with someone I like.”

After they moved to a restaurant, Ryu Hyo-young naturally ordered alcohol and coolly said, “We can just call a designated driver.” To Lee Tae-sung, who likes chicken breast, she bluntly asked, “So am I going to eat chicken thighs for the rest of my life?”

When Lee Tae-sung opened up, saying, “I don’t know what will happen from here on,” and “I wondered if Hyo-young had some kind of magic,” Ryu Hyo-young declared, “You’re my target, oppa,” making hearts flutter.

Lee Tae-sung, born in 1985 and 42 this year, had a son after registering his marriage in 2012, but divorced in 2015 and is now raising his son, who is in his third year of middle school, on his own.

Ryu Hyo-young is the twin of former T-ARA member Ryu Hwa-young, who got married last September with her older sister’s congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.