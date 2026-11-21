YouTube channel “Mnet K-POP”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Footage of broadcaster Mina Sue Choi, a former Miss Korea contestant, continuing to host the red carpet in a thin dress in the cold has emerged, drawing sympathy.

Mina Sue Choi served as an MC at the red-carpet event for the “2026 MAMA AWARDS,” held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan, on the 20th. She co-hosted with Lee Dae-hwi that day, welcoming the artists.

The problem was that the event was held outdoors. Mina Sue Choi wore a thin white halter-neck dress that exposed her back, shoulders and part of her arms, and remained at the red carpet for about an hour. With no substantial cold-weather clothing, she continued interviewing artists in the cold wind, and footage captured her struggling to withstand the cold.

In the released video, Mina Sue Choi’s hands shook repeatedly as she held a microphone and cue cards; she also hunched over and sometimes stumbled over her words. The footage even showed former volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung, who was conducting an interview, asking her, “Are you okay?” and expressing concern.

YouTube channel “Mnet K-POP”

According to Japan Meteorological Agency data, the average temperature in Osaka that day was 10.3 degrees, and the low fell to 8.7 degrees. This also contrasted with the audience members at the venue, who were wearing thick coats.

As footage from the broadcast and videos posted online spread, criticism of Mina Sue Choi’s outfit poured in. Netizens expressed concern for her, commenting, “It’s too much to make her wear something like that in this cold,” “With that dress, shouldn’t she have worn fur and a vest?”, “She was hosting outdoors for over an hour—was there no plan to protect her from the cold?” and “She’s bound to catch a cold.”

Meanwhile, messages of support continued for Mina Sue Choi, who successfully carried out her duties, including hosting in English, despite the cold weather.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.