[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] On “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,” Lee Tae-sung went on his first date with Ryu Hyo-young and even tried holding hands for five minutes, sending the excitement through the roof.

On “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,” which aired on the 20th, Lee Tae-sung went on a date with Ryu Hyo-young at her lead, and their romance quickly gathered pace. (Channel A; CP Bae Han-su / PD Lim Jeong-gyu)

Lee Tae-sung and Ryu Hyo-young went on their first date that day. Ryu Hyo-young drove Lee Tae-sung to Mungyeong Saejae in North Gyeongsang Province. It was a memorable filming location where the two had worked together on a previous project. Lee Tae-sung took her to the place where they had filmed a kiss scene when they first met, and vividly recalled what had happened then, making Ryu Hyo-young's heart flutter. Next, Ryu Hyo-young took him to a clay shooting range, where she practiced her hobby, and proposed a competition with a wish voucher at stake. Lee Tae-sung boasted, “I used to be an elite marksman!” but Ryu Hyo-young, an assertive “Teto girl,” won decisively and claimed the voucher. Lee Tae-sung gave her a thumbs-up, saying, “It was really cool to see Hyo-young shoot so skillfully.”

When evening came, Lee Tae-sung took her to a restaurant the two had often visited while filming. The owner recognized them and welcomed them warmly, and Lee Tae-sung enjoyed the meal. With a pleased smile, Ryu Hyo-young flirted with him: “I'll cook for you next time. I'm good at Korean food,” and, “You should meet a woman who can cook well. That's me!”

When Lee Tae-sung got shy, Ryu Hyo-young asked him bluntly, “Have you thought about me since we last met?” Lee Tae-sung opened up: “I thought of you as soon as I got home. Why did I cry like a fool in front of you? Is there some kind of magic about Hyo-young that makes me talk so freely?” Ryu Hyo-young then asked, “Do you like women who take the lead, or women who make you take the lead?” He replied, “I've never even thought about that, because I try to accommodate the other person,” but added, “Without even realizing it, I find myself drawn in by the way Hyo-young takes the lead. At some point, I realized I was doing what you told me to.”

Amid the romantic mood, Ryu Hyo-young said, “I was thinking about the wish voucher I won earlier. You can choose one of three things.” She continued, “Number one: a princess carry for five minutes; number two: holding hands for five minutes; number three: a kiss on the lips!” Lee Tae-sung surprised her with a playful counterattack: “The answer's clear. I'll take number three!” But he soon added, “It's fun to fluster Hyo-young,” and sweetly said, “I think we still need to take things step by step. Let's hold hands as a way of getting closer one step at a time.”

Ryu Hyo-young smiled and said, “Then come sit next to me,” and the two held hands lightly. “Holding hands like this has made my feelings even clearer. I'm looking forward to the days ahead,” she said, making Lee Tae-sung and even the viewers smile.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.