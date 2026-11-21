[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ji Ye-eun and dancer Vata, who are set to marry this December, shared a glimpse of their sweet life as a soon-to-be-married couple through a dance together.

Vata posted a short video on social media on the 20th with the caption, “Cinema challenge with Ye-eun. Anyone want to try it!!!”

The video showed Vata and Ji Ye-eun dancing side by side at an outdoor playground. Vata wore a beanie, an oversized jacket and black pants, while Ji Ye-eun wore a cap backward and paired a gray coat with jeans for a relaxed couple look.

The two performed an upbeat dance, swinging their arms and stomping their feet to the music. Ji Ye-eun’s ability to pull off the choreography as well as Vata, a professional dancer, caught the eye. The natural chemistry between them as they looked at each other and danced playfully conveyed all the excitement of a couple about to get married.

Ji Ye-eun also showed her affection by commenting “Hehe” on the post.

The dance they performed is a challenge for “CINEMA,” the new song by dance crew WeDemBoyz, which Vata leads.

WeDemBoyz launched its music career in earnest by releasing its first single, “CINEMA,” on the 9th. The release is especially notable because the crew, which has until now created choreography to other singers’ music, made its own music for its dance.

“CINEMA” is a trap-based hip-hop track characterized by powerful 808 bass and drum-machine rhythms. Global producer Chaz Jackson contributed to the composition, while WeDemBoyz member Ingyoo wrote the lyrics. Rappers sokodomo and Bryan Chase also took part, adding to the track’s polish.

WeDemBoyz is a dance crew that gained recognition with the public after finishing as runner-up on Mnet’s “Street Man Fighter” in 2022. With this new song, the crew has expanded its activities beyond choreography to include music and video.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun and Vata are set to marry on December 12. Vata previously appeared on MBC’s “The Manager” and said that Ji Ye-eun loves them for who they are, citing this as the reason Vata decided to marry. With their wedding about three weeks away, the two showed off their unwavering affection through this dance challenge.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.