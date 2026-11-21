[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A court has issued a first-instance ruling requiring actor Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Goldmedalist, to pay Cuckoo approximately 875 million won in an advertising contract dispute sparked by controversy over the actor’s private life.

Civil Settlement Division 25 of the Seoul Central District Court ruled partly in favor of the plaintiffs in a damages suit in the 2 billion won range filed by Cuckoo Electronics, Cuckoo Homesys and others against Kim Soo-hyun and his agency.

The court found that Goldmedalist must pay approximately 260 million won to Cuckoo Electronics and approximately 610 million won to Cuckoo Homesys. It dismissed both the damages claim against Kim Soo-hyun personally and the claim filed by Cuckoo’s Malaysian subsidiary.

The court found that the duty to maintain dignity had been breached under some of the advertising contracts. It also determined that the remaining contracts could be terminated because the trust between the advertisers and the agency had been damaged. Accordingly, it ruled that the agency must return some of the endorsement fees it had already received.

Cuckoo suspended its advertising after controversy intensified over allegations that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor, and filed a damages suit.

Meanwhile, police decided last July not to refer to prosecutors allegations that Kim Soo-hyun had violated the Child Welfare Act and made a false accusation, citing insufficient evidence.

Earlier, on the 13th, Kim Soo-hyun’s side was also found liable for refunding approximately 1.1598 billion won in endorsement fees in a damages suit filed by health supplement company FromBio.

The amounts for endorsement-fee refunds and damages recognized in the two cases exceeded 2 billion won in total. However, as both rulings are first-instance decisions, the final liability for damages could change depending on whether an appeal is filed and on the outcome of future proceedings.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.