[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Yo-han pulled out all the stops at his home to celebrate his girlfriend Oh Yeon-hee’s birthday.

On the episode of Channel A’s “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2” that aired on the 20th (CP Bae Han-su / PD Im Jeong-gyu), Kim Yo-han pulled out all the stops at his home for his girlfriend Oh Yeon-hee’s birthday, earning praise as “No. 1 husband material.”

That day, Kim Yo-han met Oh Yeon-hee in his neighborhood of Hannam-dong. He took her to a restaurant run by “baseball legend” Byung-hyun Kim, where they had a light meal. Byung-hyun Kim happened to show up, saying, “This is the first time Yohan has introduced his girlfriend.” He greeted Oh Yeon-hee, then naturally joined them at the table and chatted. At that point, Oh Yeon-hee lamented, “He treats me so well, but whenever it gets to midnight while we’re on a date, he makes me go home whether I like it or not. He’s even been making me head home earlier and earlier.”

Byung-hyun Kim made them laugh, saying, “There’s only one way to solve the problem: get married soon.” He then casually asked Oh Yeon-hee, “Are you seeing him with serious thoughts about the future?” She replied, “Yes. After meeting the people around him and hearing what they have to say, I naturally started thinking about the future,” making Kim Yo-han’s heart flutter. Byung-hyun Kim praised him, saying, “Yohan is someone with clear standards of his own. He deserves high marks as husband material.” He then showed his support for the couple by taking an instant photo of them together to mark the birthday.

As night fell, Kim Yo-han took Oh Yeon-hee to his home. She cautiously stepped inside and was surprised to find the living room decorated for a birthday party. Moments later, she burst into a broad smile when Kim Yo-han appeared as a “human flower wreath.” In the sweet atmosphere, he prepared a birthday feast for her, saying, “This is the first time in my life I’ve made seaweed soup.” Oh Yeon-hee said, “My mother used to make seaweed soup for me every birthday, but she didn’t make it today. But earlier, she texted me, ‘I’ve made seaweed soup, so have it tomorrow as a hangover cure.’” Kim Yo-han was pleased, saying, “It seems your mother and I are on the same wavelength.” Oh Yeon-hee replied, “I should practice making seaweed soup until next August, too,” hinting at a birthday surprise for Kim Yo-han next year.

After the meal, Kim Yo-han presented his special birthday gift. Inside the box was a beautiful bag along with a heartfelt handwritten letter. He then handed Oh Yeon-hee a thermos filled with the seaweed soup he had made, saying, “Please give this to your mother, whom I’m grateful to for giving birth to you, Yeon-hee.” Touched by his warm gesture, Oh Yeon-hee threw her arms around him. In an interview moments later, when asked, “Which of the gifts you received today did you like best?” she answered, “Kim Yo-han!” She then laughed and said, “Now that I’ve received you as a gift, can I do whatever I want with you?” making Kim Yo-han’s heart skip a beat.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.