[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Hye-soo, 56, is making headlines for her singular presence in the same dress as Cheng Xiao, 28, a former member of girl group Cosmic Girls (WJSN), who is 28 years her junior.

Kim Hye-soo attended the red-carpet event for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS, held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on the 20th.

That day, Kim Hye-soo drew attention as she appeared in a subtly sky-blue mermaid dress. Its sweetheart neckline revealed her shoulders and collarbones, while silver bead embellishments lavishly adorning the dress from the waist to the hips further accentuated her glamorous figure.

In particular, the close-fitting corset-style bodice and skirt that flared voluminously below the knees amplified Kim Hye-soo’s signature elegant yet alluring aura. She completed her glamorous red-carpet look with voluminous waves and diamond jewelry.

Interest has also turned to the two women’s styling after it emerged that Kim Hye-soo’s dress was the very same one previously worn by Cheng Xiao, a former member of Cosmic Girls (WJSN).

The dress is from the 2027 couture collection by Malaysian designer brand Ivan Young.

Cheng Xiao wore the same dress at the red-carpet event for the 2026 Weibo Vision Conference, held in China’s Zhejiang Province on October 31.

At the time, Cheng Xiao paired a Chinese-style updo with braids on both sides with a striking chain necklace. She also wore a sheer bolero in the same color as the dress, creating a dreamy and romantic look.

Kim Hye-soo, by contrast, revealed her shoulders and collarbones without a bolero, showcasing a daring yet sophisticated look. While Cheng Xiao emphasized a princess-like charm with elaborate embellishments and accessories, Kim Hye-soo drew the eye with the dress’s silhouette and her confident attitude.

What draws the most attention is the age difference between the two. Born in 1970, Kim Hye-soo is 56 this year, while Cheng Xiao, born in 1998, is 28—a full 28 years younger.

Even so, Kim Hye-soo showed the poise of a “red-carpet queen,” perfectly making the same dress as a star in her 20s her own. Rather than being overwhelmed by the glamorous gown, she made its appeal stand out even more; her characteristic ease and presence are striking.

Kim Hye-soo, who has maintained a toned figure through regular exercise and self-care, once again drew admiration with a stunning look in a dress that made it hard to guess her age.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-soo attended the 2026 MAMA AWARDS that day as a special presenter, lighting up the ceremony as she greeted the audience in three languages, including Korean, English, and Japanese. She is set to meet viewers in the tvN drama The Second Signal, which is scheduled to premiere on December 7.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.