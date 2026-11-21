[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Gain is set to resume activities as part of Brown Eyed Girls in celebration of the group's 20th anniversary, and drew attention by sharing a handwritten letter to fans and an update on her life.

On the 21st, Gain posted several photos on her social media without any particular explanation.

The photos included everyday moments from Gain's life as well as a group picture with Brown Eyed Girls members JeA, Narsha and Miryo.

In particular, Gain showed off her unchanged beauty as she gazed at the camera with her short bob and eye patches under her eyes. In another photo, she posed sitting alongside the members, each wearing pajamas with a different design. The words “Family-Like BEG” were written over the photo, piquing curiosity.

What drew the most attention was a handwritten letter apparently written by Gain herself. One of the photos showed the letter resting on a turntable. It was densely filled with greetings to fans, alongside drawings of cute characters.

“Hello. Have you been well!! I’ve been doing well,” Gain wrote, catching up with fans for the first time in a while. The letter also included a message commemorating Brown Eyed Girls’ 20th anniversary, adding to its significance.

She also shared how she felt about appearing before fans again after a long hiatus, writing, “I’m finally starting activities. It took a tremendous amount of courage, but it’s too lonely to be on my own any longer, and I miss my fans.”

Fans responded enthusiastically. They expressed their excitement in comments such as “You’re really so beautiful,” “You look like a baby who was just born,” “I love you, sis,” and “The best gift of the year.”

Gain’s post is drawing even more attention as it coincides with news that Brown Eyed Girls will resume activities as a full group.

On the 20th, Brown Eyed Girls launched a new YouTube channel, “Family-Like BEG,” and announced an upcoming web variety show featuring the full group. The preview showed JeA, Narsha, Miryo and Gain gathered together, showing off their characteristic wit.

Fans’ anticipation is growing, especially with Gain joining in after a long period of limited official activities. The first video will be released at 7 p.m. on the 25th.

Since debuting in 2006, Brown Eyed Girls have been beloved for releasing numerous hit songs, including “Abracadabra,” “Eojjeoda” and “Sixth Sense.” Their last group album was “RE_vive,” released in 2019, and this year marks the 20th anniversary of their debut.

Gain had refrained from activities for a long time after it became known that, in 2021, she received a summary order imposing a fine of 1 million won over allegations of illegally administering propofol in 2019.

Gain later appeared on Lim Seul-ong’s YouTube content and said that music was what she could do best, expressing her desire to return to fans with a high-quality album.

Last December, she also resumed her music activities by re-recording and releasing “We Fell In Love,” a song she had previously released with Jo Kwon.

However, the release schedule for Brown Eyed Girls’ new album has not yet been officially announced. Attention is focused on whether the four members, reunited for their 20th anniversary, will meet fans with new songs and performances after their web variety show.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.