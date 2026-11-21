[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Lee Hyori's husband, Lee Sang Soon, spent a tender time with his wife's niece or nephew, showing his heartwarming side as an uncle.

Lee Hyori's older sister posted several photos on social media on the 20th, along with the caption, “With Uncle ♥.”

The photos showed Lee Sang Soon enjoying a walk with his wife Lee Hyori's niece or nephew. The two spent a leisurely time strolling with their dog along a mountain path covered in fallen leaves.

Another photo appeared to show Lee Hyori's niece or nephew visiting Lee Sang Soon's studio. The niece or nephew drew attention while looking around with curiosity at the various pieces of music-production equipment in the studio.

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon married in 2013 and lived on Jeju Island before moving to Pyeongchang-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, in 2024. Since then, Lee Hyori has opened a yoga studio in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, where she teaches classes herself while continuing her broadcasting work. Lee Sang Soon has connected with listeners as a radio DJ.

Lee Sang Soon recently took a break from radio and rested on the recommendation of medical staff after experiencing symptoms of “reduced vagal nerve function.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.