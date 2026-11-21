[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Kim Shin-young showed off her toned physique in a swimsuit, and some netizens responded with mixed opinions, comparing her appearance to Park Na-rae’s in the past.

The episode of MBC’s I Live Alone that aired on the 20th featured Kim Shin-young’s daily life, two weeks into learning how to swim.

That day, Kim Shin-young went to an indoor swimming pool for a lesson. When she appeared in a black swimsuit, the Rainbow members took notice of her distinctive build. They couldn’t hide their amazement, saying, “She looks like an athlete.”

Speaking candidly about her square shoulders, Kim Shin-young said, “I really wanted to have them reduced.” Jun Hyun-moo said enviously, “Those are the kind of shoulders men covet.”

Seeing Kim Shin-young’s build, Kim Dae-ho remarked, “It’s been a while since I thought about the Paris Olympics,” saying she had the look of an athlete. Dawn also complimented her figure, saying, “Noona, you don’t have any excess fat.”

Responding to all the attention, Kim Shin-young joked, “Everyone, I’m not Sim Kwon-ho.”

An unexpected moment also occurred during the swimming lesson. Dawn mistook a shirtless male participant for Kim Shin-young, sparking laughter among the cast.

After the broadcast, posts mentioning Park Na-rae in connection with Kim Shin-young’s appearance appeared on online forums. Some netizens pointed out that the two had similar concepts on their shows.

One netizen commented, “It looks like she’s adopting Park Na-rae’s concept” and “A variety-show character similar to Park Na-rae.”

Some also responded that it was inappropriate to compare the two in the first place. They noted that, given the nature of the program—which features cast members’ daily lives at home, including making and eating their own food—their lives could be portrayed similarly.

Park Na-rae had also drawn attention when she appeared in a swimsuit on I Live Alone in July last year.

At the time, Park Na-rae appeared in a bikini at the “Palm Oil Seminar” trip to Türkiye with Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Jang-woo. She had lost 14 kg and was maintaining a weight of 48 kg, drawing attention with her toned figure.

Kim Shin-young has recently been candid about having regained weight. She previously lost 44 kg and maintained her weight for a long time, but said that lately she has been enjoying the foods she wants to eat.

On the show that day, she also altered some clothes herself when the XS-size clothes she used to wear no longer fit. “I don’t want to lose the weight I gained enjoying good food in an unappetizing way. Let’s adjust the clothes to fit the body, not the body to fit the clothes,” Kim Shin-young said, making clear that she had no immediate plans to lose weight.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.