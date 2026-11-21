[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Chaeryeong of the group ITZY will share her deep affection for her family during a video call with her mother, who is battling cancer.

The 425th episode of MBC variety show Omniscient Interfering View, airing today (the 21st), will feature footage from the shoot for Chaeryeong’s performance video as she steps out as a solo artist. A main dancer on her team, she earned the nickname “Featherlight Chaeryeong” for her light, airy dance style, and captures attention with her unique aura. In particular, she is expected to impress the panelists with her exceptional passion for her first solo performance and her professionalism, carefully checking the monitor and fine-tuning details as soon as “Cut!” is called. The show is planned by Noh Si-yong, directed by Chae Hyun-seok, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na, and Kang Yeon-ju, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

After showing her complete immersion in her work, Chaeryeong also shines in her role as a “clock-out fairy.” She makes the most of brief breaks while the cameras are being set up to quickly get through all the fan content scheduled for filming that day, from a challenge video to selfies and Polaroid photos. Her thoughtful consideration, which even extends to making sure the staff can leave early, reportedly brought a warm atmosphere to the set.

After wrapping up her demanding work schedule, she heads to a jjimjilbang with her older sister, Lee Chaeyeon, for a relaxing outing. A longtime fan of jjimjilbangs and saunas, Chaeryeong introduces the bath items she’s obsessed with, from her own sauna cushion to the elephant exfoliating towel that took social media by storm, showing off her expertise as a true jjimjilbang enthusiast.

The two also look back on their memories during a chat at the jjimjilbang. Their stories as sisters, built up over many years, range from their childhood as trainees at the same agency to feelings they hadn’t been able to share back then. Their unreserved revelations about each other as real-life sisters (?) are expected to bring plenty of laughs.

The broadcast will also show Chaeryeong having a surprise video call with her mother, who is battling cancer. The deep affection of a family that has endured difficult times together will come through in a moving moment.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.