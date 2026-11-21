CL (left), ANNIE

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] ALLDAY PROJECT member ANNIE burst into tears, overcome with emotion, after sharing the stage with 2NE1's CL, who inspired ANNIE's childhood dream of becoming a singer.

ANNIE shared her thoughts on the “2026 MAMA AWARDS” performance on the 20th via the fan communication platform Day Off.

ANNIE described coming offstage after the performance, saying, “I came off the stage! I'm not crying! Actually, I cried. But it's a secret. But it's not a secret. It's already been filmed,” expressing her honest feelings.

ANNIE also mentioned a special moment with CL. “After I finished crying, Chae-rin unnie hugged me and said I did well, and I couldn't hold back,” ANNIE said, explaining that the senior artist's warm encouragement ultimately brought tears to her eyes.

ANNIE also remembered to thank the members who shared the stage. “You worked so hard today. I'm proud of ADP,” ANNIE said, expressing affection for the team.

Above all, ANNIE's message to CL drew attention. “Chae-rin unnie, I love you so, so much. You were the reason I first started dreaming of this, and being able to stand on the same stage as you was truly a moment I'll never forget for the rest of my life,” ANNIE said, expressing long-held admiration and gratitude.

Earlier that same day, the “2026 MAMA AWARDS” took place at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan. ALLDAY PROJECT took the stage with its song “CRASH” and delivered a distinctive performance.

Later, 2NE1's CL appeared and performed songs including “ICONIC.” A joint performance with ALLDAY PROJECT, reinterpreting 2NE1's signature hits “FIRE” and “I Am The Best,” set the venue alight.

ANNIE had previously shared childhood memories in an official ALLDAY PROJECT video released last June. ANNIE explained that at age seven, they happened to come across the music video for “Lollipop,” featuring 2NE1 and BigBang.

ANNIE recalled how it felt at the time: “It was so shocking. A whole new world opened up to me.” ANNIE added, “I think I made up my mind that I absolutely wanted to do what those people were doing,” explaining what led to the dream of becoming a singer.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.