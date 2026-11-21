AP-Yonhap News Agency

[Aram Park, Sportschosun] The possibility of a new sequel to the Christmas classic Home Alone, with Macaulay Culkin returning for the first time in 34 years, has raised fans’ hopes.

The UK-based Guardian and U.S. pop-culture outlet Rolling Stone reported on the 20th (local time) that Disney is considering making a sequel to Home Alone.

Macaulay Culkin, who played the original film’s protagonist, Kevin, is also involved in the project. He reportedly met with Disney executives earlier this year and personally pitched a new story, and is now involved in the screenplay as well.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, both known for producing films and writing screenplays, are also reportedly contributing to the sequel’s script.

If production goes ahead, Culkin will return as Kevin McCallister for the first time in 34 years, since Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, released in 1992.

First released in 1990, Home Alone tells the story of Kevin, a boy who is left home alone at Christmas after being separated from his family, and who devises ingenious schemes to thwart burglars trying to break into his house. The film grossed about $476 million worldwide, ranking as the second-highest-grossing film of the year.

The second film, released in 1992 as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, was also a box-office success, grossing $359 million worldwide.

Macaulay Culkin, however, did not appear in the later installments. Sequels 3, 4, and 5, which did not feature Kevin, failed to match the box-office performance of the previous film, and the reboot released on Disney+ in 2021 also failed to win favorable reviews from critics.

After keeping his distance from the franchise for some time, Culkin has recently resumed activities related to Home Alone. He has also shown his affection for the original by reprising Kevin at events marking film screenings and in TV commercials.

In particular, at a film anniversary event held last year, he drew attention by sharing a sequel idea he had been considering. The story would see an adult Kevin start a family and become a father, but become so absorbed in work that he neglects his children and is eventually kicked out of the house. The premise is that Kevin, who was once left home alone as a child, now faces a similar situation from a father’s perspective.

However, production of the sequel has not been officially confirmed. Disney, which owns the film rights, has not issued a separate statement in response to the reports. The U.S. online outlet Puck reported that Disney did not respond to a request for comment on the sequel’s production.

Director Chris Columbus, who helmed the original, expressed some skepticism about making a sequel. “I think it would be a mistake to try to recreate what we made more than 30 years ago,” he said, voicing opposition to attempts to repeat the success of the past as it was.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.