[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Seo-jin showed his special affection for Joo Hyun-young and revealed their unexpected father-daughter relationship.

The SBS variety show My Grumpy Secretary, which aired on the 20th, featured Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu taking on the role of Kim Jong-kook’s one-day managers.

That day, Lee Seo-jin followed Kim Jong-kook’s schedule to the set of SBS’s Running Man. Lee, who had sweated through an appearance on Running Man 11 years earlier, found an unexpectedly welcome face at the set, which he was visiting for the first time in a long while: actor Joo Hyun-young.

Spotting Joo Hyun-young, Lee Seo-jin recalled their connection from a past drama, saying, “She played my daughter in Behind Every Star.” He added, “It’s funny—I know all the Running Man members,” noting how well he knew the cast gathered on set.

Their reunion after the Running Man recording wrapped especially caught people’s attention. When Joo Hyun-young spotted Lee Seo-jin, she called out “Dad” in a delighted voice.

Lee Seo-jin warmly replied, “Oh, my daughter,” and could not hide how happy he was to see her. Though Lee is known for his usually brusque, chic image, he was endlessly affectionate around Joo Hyun-young.

Lee Seo-jin also amused those around them by introducing Joo Hyun-young as “the daughter I had out of wedlock.” Their affectionate interaction, which brought to mind a real father and daughter, added to the heartwarming scene.

The pair’s special connection began with the tvN drama Behind Every Star, which aired in 2022. Lee Seo-jin played Mateo, a managing director at the celebrity management company Method Entertainment, while Joo Hyun-young played So Hyun-joo, a rookie manager.

In the drama, it is revealed that So Hyun-joo is Mateo’s secret daughter from a past relationship. Amid their complicated relationship, in which they could not easily reveal that they were father and daughter, the two shared a special father-daughter rapport.

Their continued bond after the drama ended, as they still called each other “Dad” and “daughter,” caught people’s attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.