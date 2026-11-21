[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Kim Ki-ri shared the happy news as his son reached 100 days old. He not only revealed photos of his adorable son but also donated 10 million won, making a positive impact.

On the 21st, Kim Ki-ri shared a photo of his son on social media, saying, “At last, Saengmyeong is here to say hello.”

He said, “Showing off his charm with his handsome sideburns and Indian dimples, he ate, slept, and played so well that he grew into a sturdy, plump Saengmyeong and finally reached 100 days.”

He added, “After making it through 100 days without incident, all I feel is gratitude,” and expressed his thanks, saying, “We’ve received so much love over this time.”

In particular, the couple marked their son’s 100th day by making a meaningful donation. Kim Ki-ri said, “Because we wanted to pass that love on, we donated 1 million won each to 10 organizations we have ties to, using a charitable savings account we opened as soon as we got married.” The total donation came to 10 million won.

He also introduced the 10 donation recipients and added, “For those who want to donate and volunteer, it may help to read the descriptions on each post or follow the tags.”

Kim Ki-ri also said, “I spent such a sweet 100 days at home with Saengmyeong,” and expressed excitement about the days ahead: “Now we’ll go out and try to live a life where the three of us give even more.”

In the released photos, Saengmyeong caught the eye with his delicate features and adorable looks. His healthy appearance, just as his father lovingly described him, brought smiles to those who saw him.

Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in married in 2024 and welcomed their first son last August.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.