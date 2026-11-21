[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Sun-a shared an update on her life, revealing a daring bikini look during her trip to Spain.

On the 20th, Kim Sun-a posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “Artà. Every small town was romantic, but this is the one that has stayed with me ever since I left.”

The photos showed Kim Sun-a enjoying a relaxing time in Artà, a small town on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Kim Sun-a struck various poses beside an outdoor swimming pool overlooking blue skies and a lush forest. Her distinctive swimwear drew attention: a red bikini paired with a white top patterned with red polka dots.

Wearing a swimsuit that showed off her figure, Kim Sun-a flaunted a trim waistline and long, slender legs, radiating healthy beauty. Her curvy figure, small face and long legs came together to evoke a fashion spread.

Her natural beauty stood out as she soaked up the sunshine with her head tilted back while standing at the edge of the pool, and as she gazed into the distance with one hand resting on her head.

The open expanse of mountains and forest behind Kim Sun-a, along with the vivid blue water of the outdoor pool, also caught the eye. Her relaxed moments amid the exotic scenery added to the romance of the trip.

Kim Sun-a has recently traveled to various parts of Mallorca, Spain, including Palma and Sóller, and has continued to share photos taken there. This time, she singled out Artà as a place that stayed with her even after the trip and expressed a special fondness for it.

Kim Sun-a, who was born in 1994, made her debut in 2012 as “Eun Gak-ha,” an ardent fan of SECHSKIES’ Eun Ji-won, in the tvN drama ‘Reply 1997.’ She has since appeared in a variety of productions, including ‘Rude Miss Young-ae Season 13,’ ‘The Producers,’ ‘Alice’ and ‘Mask Girl.’

Kim Sun-a was also known to have shared a particularly close friendship with the late Sulli, who died in 2019. She is reportedly now caring for “Goblin,” the cat Sulli had as a pet, after adopting it.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.