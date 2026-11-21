[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kwak Min-sun, a former announcer turned broadcaster and the wife of national team footballer Song Min-kyu, announced her pregnancy.

A video was posted on the YouTube channel “Shoot for Love” on the 20th, showing the production team visiting Portugal to meet Song Min-kyu, who is playing there.

Song Min-kyu, who currently plays for Portuguese Primeira Liga club CD Nacional, toured the locker room with the production team that day before visiting the club’s fan shop.

Song Min-kyu, who said he had never visited the fan shop before, spotted a children’s kit and showed particular interest. He looked it over, saying, “It’s really pretty. I should buy one to keep for later.”

Song Min-kyu then revealed to the production team for the first time that his wife, Kwak Min-sun, was pregnant. “I’m revealing this for the first time, but my wife is pregnant,” he said, adding, “The baby is due in April next year, and it’s a boy.”

There was a reason he had been eyeing a kit for a child. Song Min-kyu expressed his anticipation, saying, “I should buy one for my son later so we can wear them together.” He added, “I hope the child takes after my wife,” sharing the excitement of a father-to-be.

Kwak Min-sun also announced her pregnancy on social media. She shared a video of the “manse” celebration Song Min-kyu performed when he played for FC Seoul and added a baby emoji. “It’s the first match since I found out I was pregnant. That’s why the baby’s prenatal nickname is Song Manse,” she explained, sharing the meaning behind the special name.

Meanwhile, Song Min-kyu and Kwak Min-sun tied the knot on December 20 last year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.