[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Gain, a member of the group Brown Eyed Girls, recently shared an update on how she has been doing, and her eyes, which looked different from before, drew attention.

On the 21st, Gain posted several photos to her personal account without a caption.

In the photos, Gain looks toward the camera with a short bob and casual clothes. In particular, unlike the single-eyelid look seen before, a distinct double-eyelid crease was visible, drawing attention. Her more defined eyes and noticeably changed overall vibe also caught people's attention.

Gain had also previously shared a story about considering double-eyelid surgery.

Gain appeared on JTBC's variety show Knowing Bros, which aired in 2016, and posed a question about what the first thing she had asked her former agency for was. Gain offered the hint, “If my agency had granted my request, I might not have made it this big,” and the answer was double-eyelid surgery.

Gain recalled feeling self-conscious about other singers' looks after debuting. “After I debuted, I saw that all the other singers had long hair and double eyelids, so they looked so pretty,” Gain said, adding that Gain had once asked the agency for surgery.

That day, ahead of the 20th anniversary of Brown Eyed Girls' debut, Gain sent fans a handwritten letter and also announced a return to activities.

In the letter, Gain wrote, “I'm finally going to resume activities. It took enormous courage, but I'm too lonely to keep living alone any longer, and I miss my fans.” Gain expressed excitement at the thought of seeing fans again after a long time.

Meanwhile, Gain's return to activities with Brown Eyed Girls comes after about seven years. In 2019, Gain was caught on suspicion of illegally administering propofol and other substances at an unspecified location in Gyeonggi Province, and was summarily indicted in 2021 and fined 1 million won. Gain then stopped working and remained on hiatus.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.