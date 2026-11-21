[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As the divorce dispute between broadcasters Park Ji-yoon and Choi Dong-seok continues, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho has analyzed the rulings in their divorce case and a damages suit against a third party in an alleged affair, and pushed back against Park's recent position.

On the 21st, Lee Jin-ho compared the two sides' claims on his YouTube channel, Respect Lee Jin-ho, based on the first-instance ruling in Park and Choi's divorce case and the appellate ruling in a damages suit against Park's male acquaintance, identified as A.

Park previously expressed her feelings on social media on the 19th, saying she was tired of what she characterized as Choi's media tactics. Tensions between the two escalated further after reports emerged that Choi had been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of posting comments online disparaging Park.

Lee Jin-ho claimed, “After Choi released the ruling on the trial's outcome, Park's side effectively countered with the result of the police referral.” However, it has not been confirmed that the investigation materials in question were provided by Park's side.

What caught Lee Jin-ho's attention was the first-instance ruling in the couple's divorce case. He explained, “At the time, the first-instance court found that both parties were equally responsible for the breakdown of the marriage.”

Citing the ruling, he said that Park had argued the marriage broke down because of Choi's unfair treatment, including excessive interference and control, but the court found the evidence submitted insufficient to establish this.

By contrast, Choi also claimed that Park had engaged in infidelity by communicating and meeting inappropriately with another man, and had directed abusive and insulting language at him. Lee explained that these claims, too, were dismissed in the first-instance divorce trial for lack of evidence.

However, a different finding was made later in the damages suit against Park's male acquaintance, A.

According to Lee Jin-ho, the appellate court found that a series of actions Park took with A during a trip to the United States in November 2022 constituted infidelity that violated the marital duty of fidelity. It ruled that A must pay Choi 30 million won in consolation money.

Lee Jin-ho also revealed details of the trip to the United States. According to him, Park left for the United States with a female acquaintance but met A, a male acquaintance, after arriving there. The ruling stated that there were times when just the two of them were together while staying at A's home and at a hotel, among other places.

Lee Jin-ho particularly emphasized that Park had not told Choi, who was her husband at the time, in advance about plans such as accompanying A or staying at his home. He claimed, “The court stated that if there had been nothing wrong with their relationship, there would have been no reason to hide it from Choi.”

The film 365 Days, which the two watched together, was also mentioned again. Lee Jin-ho explained that Park watched the film at A's home while wearing pajamas, and that the ruling included details of a later conversation with an acquaintance in which the two referred to the film as “porn.”

He interpreted this as follows: “The court did not simply consider the fact that they watched a movie together; it considered the clothing and circumstances at the time, as well as the fact that she did not tell her spouse, among other things.”

Park, for her part, has explained that A was a longtime friend she had known since she was 19, that he was gay, and that he had never viewed her as a potential romantic partner.

Lee Jin-ho explained, “Civil infidelity is not determined solely by whether sexual relations took place,” adding, “The court also found that the fact A is gay alone does not mean that infidelity cannot be established.”

He added, however, that the court did not accept all of Choi's claims. Regarding a trip to Vietnam in April 2024, the court did not consider the conduct infidelity that caused the breakdown of the marriage, because the couple's relationship had already broken down beyond repair around December 2023.

Lee Jin-ho also claimed that the divorce ruling included details of Park criticizing Choi and his family in private conversations in the past. He said that Choi's discovery of those conversations led to intense conflict between the couple.

He also noted that after the couple's private conversations and recordings were made public in the media in October 2024, a negative image of Choi took hold, with labels such as “a pathologically jealous husband” and “a pathetic man.”

Lee Jin-ho gave his view: “The court did not accept the claims Park raised during the divorce proceedings about excessive interference and control,” adding, “It is difficult to simply conclude that Choi was engaging in a one-sided media campaign.”

He went on to stress that “apart from the one-sided claims of both parties, the essence of this matter is the legal determination,” and that the facts should be examined through the court rulings.

Park and Choi married in 2009 and had a son and a daughter, but separated in 2023. They have since remained locked in a bitter dispute over their divorce case and damages suits related to an affair, among other matters.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.