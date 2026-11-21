[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Jeon Won-ju (87) has revealed that she was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, and footage of her attending an official event has drawn attention.

Jeon Won-ju attended the “1st Grand Bell Awards Day” event, held on the 20th at Hotel Eliena in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

In a photo-wall video released that day, Jeon appeared wearing a brightly colored patterned outfit, black pants and sneakers.

In particular, footage captured Jeon being guided by men who appeared to be event staff as she stood at the photo wall. A staff member took her by the hand and led her to the photo position, then gestured to show her which way to face.

After receiving guidance from those around her, Jeon made finger hearts with both hands toward the camera, showing off her trademark cheerful charm.

That day, Jeon received an Achievement Award in the film and television actor category, in recognition of her long career in acting.

Earlier, Jeon drew sympathy after revealing that she had been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment on MBN’s “Unforgettable Duet 2,” which aired on the 31st of last month.

At the time, while reminiscing about the past with fellow actor Kim Hyung-ja, her friend of 55 years, Jeon appeared unable to remember a recent meeting. She said, “These days, I can’t recognize people right away. Apparently, we met not long ago, but I can’t really remember. My memory is gradually getting worse.”

She continued, “I was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, a pre-dementia stage,” and admitted, “I was scared and frightened by the thought that I might forget the life I’ve lived and the people dear to me.”

Even so, she said, “I realized I should preserve who I am today alongside the people dear to me. I wanted to etch the memories I have now deeply into my mind,” explaining why she decided to appear on the program.

As Jeon, who had shared her concerns about her health, attended an official event and struck cheerful poses, interest has grown in how she has been doing.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.