[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Yoo Yeon-seok goes on a rampage in Liar.

Actor Yoo Yeon-seok is delivering a commanding performance as Min Jun-ho, a role in MBC’s Friday-Saturday drama Liar (planned by Lee Dae-yong, directed by Young-Min Jo, written by Baek Jae-young, and produced by Zip Cinema and Kakao Entertainment Corp.). Behind the mask of a capable doctor trusted by everyone, a good father, and a wonderful man, Min Jun-ho hides the face of a vile criminal. Yoo Yeon-seok’s performance has moved from chilling to tender and now even sends shivers down viewers’ spines, prompting a flood of praise: “As expected, he’s an actor perfectly suited to thrillers.”

Min Jun-ho’s two starkly different sides were on display again in episode 7 of Liar, which aired on November 20. Despite being the perpetrator, he showed no remorse; instead, he grew even more brazen than anyone could have imagined, threatening and pressuring his victim, Kang Ji-seon (played by Seo Hyun-jin). Viewers’ anger rose in response. But at last, Min Jun-ho was exposed, and in the closing scene he was arrested by police and taken away right in front of Kang Ji-seon. Even so, Min Jun-ho left viewers at home deeply shocked with his sinister smile.

With Min Jun-ho’s arrest, Liar viewers felt relieved but also found themselves asking new questions. Was the battle over the truth between Min Jun-ho and Kang Ji-seon really over? And if so, what on earth would Liar tell over its remaining five episodes? Those questions mounted. Amid this, on November 21, the Liar production team drew attention by unveiling a shocking side of Min Jun-ho that even devoted viewers could not easily have predicted.

In the photos, Min Jun-ho, impeccably dressed in a suit, gazes at his phone with a serious expression. He then moves to a deserted spot, as if he has seen something other people must not see. Min Jun-ho appears startled, one hand on his head, yet keeps his eyes fixed on the phone, leaving viewers curious.

The final photo also draws attention to Min Jun-ho’s disheveled clothes and hair, and his expression, which reveals his true colors without restraint. It is the first time Min Jun-ho, who has always kept his emotions in check and controlled himself meticulously, has looked this flustered. What could he have seen on his phone to leave him so shaken? And how is Min Jun-ho, who was arrested by police earlier, somewhere other than the police station?

The Liar production team hinted, “In episode 8, airing today (the 21st), Min Jun-ho goes on a full-blown rampage. He faces a life-or-death crisis in which everything he has built up to now could come crashing down.” They added, “Please look forward to seeing what drives Min Jun-ho to go on a rampage, how his headlong, no-brakes rampage will affect the story from here on, and just how powerful a performance Yoo Yeon-seok will deliver once again.”

Like the rampaging Min Jun-ho, episode 8 of MBC’s Friday-Saturday drama Liar will sweep viewers up with its relentless plot. It airs tonight, Saturday, November 21, at 9:50 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.