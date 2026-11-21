[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Min-kyo has drawn attention for appearing in a look reminiscent of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has recently made headlines around the world with an infidelity scandal.

On the 21st, Kim Min-kyo shared several photos on social media with the caption, “Filming for YouTube... They say I look like someone... I have no idea...”

In the photos, Kim Min-kyo appears with silver hair and a black leather jacket. Adding glasses to the look, he caught people’s attention with an appearance that seemed to recreate Jensen Huang’s distinctive look and style.

He closely recreated not only Jensen Huang’s trademark black leather jacket but also his hairstyle and expression, boasting a striking resemblance.

The photo that draws even more attention features a female cast member. Standing face-to-face with a woman in a pink dress, Kim Min-kyo puckers his lips and makes a comical expression as her hand rests on his shoulder.

With a host of satirical videos pouring online since Jensen Huang recently admitted to having an affair, this has prompted speculation that Kim Min-kyo may also be parodying the scandal.

Kim Min-kyo played it cool, as if he had no idea who he looked like, adding to the amusement.

Netizens who saw the photos immediately thought of Jensen Huang. When one commenter wrote, “Jensen Kim?”, Kim Min-kyo replied, “Is that so? lol”

Other reactions included, “Anyone can tell it’s him haha,” “Has it started?” and “Normal King.” Another netizen directly mentioned Jensen Huang, asking, “Uncle Min-kyo, don’t you look like that Nvidia guy(?)?”

Jensen Huang previously caused a stir by admitting to an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence agencies.

It was reported that, in an email he sent to employees on the 8th (local time), Jensen Huang acknowledged his actions, saying he had not been faithful to his wife, and apologized to his family and employees.

The controversy grew further after The New York Times (NYT) reported on the 12th that Jensen Huang had also been having an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, a female Nvidia executive and vice president.

Since then, various AI-generated composite videos satirizing Jensen Huang’s infidelity scandal have spread online. In particular, a video recreating the so-called “kiss cam” incident—with Jensen Huang and Alice Huang in the place of the couple whose alleged affair came to light after they were caught on the big screen at a Coldplay concert last year—drew widespread attention.

A composite video also emerged appearing to show the two performing HyunA and Jang Hyun-seung’s “Trouble Maker” stage, keeping the parody trend going.

Now that Kim Min-kyo has also unveiled a dramatic transformation reminiscent of Jensen Huang, attention is focused on whether he is preparing content satirizing the actual infidelity scandal.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.