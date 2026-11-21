[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer Seo In-young directly addressed and strongly denied speculation that she was pregnant.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel TEO released part of a video for “Sandokgi Project.”

The released video showed Seo In-young, model Hong Jin-kyung, and actors Lee Sun-bin and Lee Yeon enjoying a meal at a restaurant before setting out on a hike.

That day, Seo In-young opened up about her concern, saying, “I haven’t eaten ramen in more than eight months. And yet I can’t lose my belly fat.” She then pointed to her stomach and said, “Touch it,” prompting laughter.

Hong Jin-kyung, who had been watching, said, “You must be eating something,” and put a hand on Seo In-young’s stomach. Then she reacted unexpectedly, saying, “Huh? Wait a minute,” and suspected Seo In-young might be pregnant.

Flustered, Seo In-young strongly denied it, saying, “That’s really not it. There’s no way.”

But Hong Jin-kyung did not let go of her suspicions. “That’s not just a regular belly. Get it checked. Something could happen if you go up the mountain for no reason,” she said.

In the end, Seo In-young candidly confessed, “Oh, come on, I told you, it’s really not true. It’s been a long time since OOOOO,” turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young is set to remarry on the 26th of next month to Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of NP, a content creative company affiliated with Com2uS Media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.