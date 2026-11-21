[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] TV personality and composer Joo Young-hoon shared an anecdote about how a fight among girl group members during a live awards ceremony years ago left him in a cold sweat.

On the 20th, Joo Young-hoon said on the YouTube channel “Saeropge Hasoseo” that, while working as an MC on the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) music program Music Bank, he had witnessed all kinds of situations involving various singers and groups.

Among them, he drew attention by recounting a hair-raising experience in which members of a girl group had a falling-out and failed to appear onstage at an awards ceremony.

Joo Young-hoon began, “This is something I can talk about now that some time has passed,” then explained what happened: “It was a live awards ceremony, and I was the MC. But the members got into a fight and locked the waiting-room door. The second half was supposed to start with that singer’s song, but they wouldn’t come out.”

The failure of the scheduled performance to start set off alarm bells at the venue. Joo Young-hoon ended up having to fill time onstage.

He described the tense atmosphere at the time: “I talked for five minutes all by myself. Until these guys came out. Do you know how long five minutes is during a live broadcast? You’re talking all by yourself. The female MC co-hosting with me was changing clothes, naturally expecting the singer to come out and sing. Then the producer told me to come up, so I went on alone with a microphone and improvised.”

He went on, recalling how flustered he had felt at the time: “I was talking away, and they started coming out one by one. I was really thinking to myself, how much...”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.