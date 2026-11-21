[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Model and actress Jang Yoon Ju shared how she was surprised by the extraordinary scale of wealth when she visited her daughter’s friend’s home in Britain.

On the 21st, a video titled 'How to Survive in Britain, Learning from Jin Kyung, Who Became a British Mom This Week' was released on Jang Yoon Ju’s YouTube channel.

That day, Jang met Baek Jin Kyung, who is known as an 'honorary Brit,' to improve her English.

As she discussed her concerns about English, Jang shared her experience meeting the parents at her daughter Lisa’s school. “The moms have strong personalities. There also seems to be an atmosphere of showing off luxury goods and things like that, and some have nannies come to pick up their children,” she said. “Dressing up for tea time is a given.”

When Baek Jin Kyung asked, “Does Britain have a ‘Sky Castle’ too?”, Jang Yoon Ju replied, “There’s a Sky Castle in every country.”

She continued, “It seems the rich are on a different scale. I was shocked when I visited the mansion of one of Lisa’s classmates. When I got home, I thought I should take even better care of Lisa with love.”

She also worried that her daughter might feel intimidated by comparing herself with her friends. Jang added, “If she starts comparing herself over things like that from a young age, she’ll end up thinking about how many rooms her friend’s house has and things like that, won’t she?”

Jang Yoon Ju married designer Jung Seung-min, who is four years her junior, in 2015, and they have one daughter. She recently moved to Britain for her husband’s studies.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.