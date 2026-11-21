[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Ji-young, an influencer who appeared on 'Heart Signal 4,' revealed how she lost 17 kg after giving birth and shared her tips for managing her figure.

A video titled 'You Got Prettier After Having a Baby? I Put in Quite a Bit of Effort.. (Cosmetic Procedures, Diet, Exercise)' was posted on Kim Ji-young's YouTube channel on the 21st.

On that day, 120 days after giving birth, Kim Ji-young gave a detailed account of her changing body and how she managed it, from weight changes and diet to exercise and her experience with skin treatments, for subscribers curious about her postpartum condition and care routine.

She first shared how her weight had changed. “I weighed 49 kg before pregnancy, and I reached 71 kg when I was full-term. Now I’m 54 kg,” she said. “I’ve lost a total of 17 kg so far, and I still have about 4–5 kg to go to get back to my pre-pregnancy weight.” She added, “Sometimes I wonder if I should get back down to 49 kg like before, but I’ve set my goal at 51 kg.”

She emphasized, however, that she had not lost all 17 kg through diet and exercise. “That also includes the weight I lost from giving birth itself and from losing fluids in the early postpartum period,” she explained.

She also shared a photo taken when she was full-term. “I often heard people say, ‘Why aren’t you gaining much weight even though you’re pregnant?’ But that’s not true at all,” Kim Ji-young said. “This photo was taken two or three days before I gave birth, wearing workout clothes I’d been wearing since before pregnancy. Pretty wild, right?”

She went on to speak candidly about how her body had changed after giving birth. “I’ve lost a lot of weight in areas like my arms, and my abdomen has gone down a lot compared with before,” she said, adding, “But my belly shape, loose skin and stretch marks have barely gone back to how they were. My skin has also lost a lot of elasticity, so I think it’ll take quite a long time to recover.”

Kim Ji-young also said she was surprised that her body immediately after giving birth was different from what she had expected. “I thought my belly would shrink right away, like air going out of a balloon, after I had the baby. But even after giving birth, my belly was still about the size it had been at six months pregnant,” she recalled. “When I saw the changes for myself, I became afraid I might not be able to get back to how I was before.”

She named diet and exercise as the main ways she managed her body.

Kim Ji-young said she started walking and doing mat exercises according to how her body felt. Beginning three days after giving birth, she walked as much as she could, and after about a week, she added bodyweight exercises. She particularly emphasized the importance of breathing exercises to help recover from separated abdominal muscles and exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor.

On managing her diet, she said, “There’s absolutely no way to lose weight while eating a lot,” adding, “You have to watch what you eat.” However, rather than following an extreme diet of eating only sweet potatoes and chicken breast, she explained that she focused on getting enough protein and dietary fiber while building on her usual eating habits.

Kim Ji-young married Yoon Soo-young, founder of Trevari, the country's largest paid book-club community, this past February. She later gave birth to her first daughter safely this past July.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.