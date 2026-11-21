YouTube channel 'Mnet K-POP'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Mina Sue Choi, a TV personality and Miss Korea alumna, drew attention when she appeared in a noticeably different outfit today (the 21st), after continuing to host an outdoor red carpet in the cold the previous day.

The 2026 MAMA AWARDS was held over two days, on the 20th and 21st, at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Mina Sue Choi served as red carpet MC alongside AB6IX member Lee Dae-hwi and interviewed the artists in attendance.

Earlier, on the first day, the 20th, Mina Sue Choi appeared at the outdoor red carpet in a thin white halter-neck dress, and footage of her shivering in the cold was captured, drawing concern. At the time, she continued hosting for about an hour in an outfit that exposed her back, shoulders, and arms. Footage showed her hands trembling as she held a microphone and cue cards, and her hunching over, seemingly unable to withstand the cold. During an interview, former volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung also expressed concern, asking, "Are you okay?"

YouTube channel 'Mnet K-POP'

YouTube channel 'Mnet K-POP'

As concerns about Mina Sue Choi's outfit continued, she appeared in a noticeably different look at the second-day red carpet on the 21st.

Unlike the first day, when she wore a white dress that exposed her shoulders and back, she wore a black off-the-shoulder dress this time. She also put on a black jacket, with styling that seemed more mindful of staying warm than the previous day. The weather remained chilly that day, but Mina Sue Choi continued hosting the red carpet with her jacket on, looking much more composed.

Meanwhile, Mina Sue Choi became known to the public through her appearance on the Netflix variety show 'Single's Inferno Season 5.'

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.