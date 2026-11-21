[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Dong-wook candidly opened up about his anxiety over his career in entertainment.

The first episode of the web variety show “Kkangchon Cance 2,” released on the 21st, featured Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Dong-wook, Nam Chang-hee and Lee Sang-yi catching up on a train.

The members congratulated Nam Chang-hee, who had recently announced that he was expecting a child. Yoo Jae-suk congratulated him on the news, saying, “Oh, another dad! Congratulations. That’s how you become a father.”

Nam Chang-hee then joked, “I’ve really become IU, hyung.” His wife had been nicknamed “Han River IU,” and Nam added to the laughter with the witty wordplay that “IU” was a pun meaning “a child is on the way.”

The conversation then turned to the anxieties they felt as actors. Lee Sang-yi asked Lee Dong-wook, “Do you ever have any fears about work too, hyung?”

Lee Dong-wook replied, “Fear? Like, being afraid work might dry up?” Yoo Jae-suk then pressed him for an honest answer, saying, “Don’t say you have none at all.”

Lee Dong-wook answered, “I do, I do. I’m anxious. My hands and feet are trembling,” making them laugh with his deadpan response.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-wook has won over audiences with a range of projects, including the dramas “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (“Goblin”), “Tale of the Nine Tailed” and “A Shop for Killers,” and has also been active on variety shows as well as in acting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.