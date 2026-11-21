[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Kim Mi-ryeo candidly opened up about her financial burden, saying that all the loans related to her family’s home and car were in her name.

On the 21st, Kim Mi-ryeo was asked upon appearing on the YouTube channel “Money in the Trap” whether she had any financial worries.

Kim Mi-ryeo then spoke candidly about her situation. She said, “Since I’ve been working as the breadwinner, the loans related to the house, the car loans—all of those are in my name, so I’m a debtor.”

Jeong Pro then asked whether the person who mainly earns the income and the person who spends the money were different. Kim Mi-ryeo replied, “I’m usually the one who spends it. For my family. Because I have to feed them good food.”

Meanwhile, Kim Mi-ryeo is married to actor Jung Sung-yoon, and they have a daughter and a son.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.