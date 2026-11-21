[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum drew attention after revealing her weight along with her noticeably slimmer appearance.

On the 21st, Hwang Jung-eum shared a brief video and an update on her life on her Instagram Story, without any particular explanation.

The photo showed Hwang Jung-eum sitting on a chair in front of a mirror and filming herself with her phone. The words “50.8 kilos” written at the top of the video especially caught people’s attention. She had directly revealed her weight, showing how she had become noticeably more slender.

Hwang Jung-eum paired a voluminous fur jacket with comfortable gray pants. As she gazed into the mirror with her long hair falling naturally, her signature fresh and innocent aura came through. Her more defined facial contours and slim silhouette especially caught the eye.

Hwang Jung-eum also drew attention by adding the phrases “Thank you, my brave boys” and “Yessss~~~~~~.” The “brave boys” she thanked is her affectionate nickname for her two sons, and her words seemed to suggest that she had lost weight from the demands of childcare.

Hwang Jung-eum, who often shares bare-faced photos and unvarnished glimpses of her everyday life on social media, drew attention that day with a look suggesting she had gotten professional help to glam up.

Hwang Jung-eum had previously made headlines when, after someone criticized her in a social media post, saying, “She seems to have let herself go a lot as an actress,” she personally replied in the comments, “I’m sorry.”

Last September, she also candidly revealed on her YouTube channel, “There was a lot of controversy about my appearance,” adding, “I had so much plastic surgery that I ruined my pretty face. I’m undergoing restorative work to get back to how I used to look.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum captured attention by showing off her defined features even without noticeable retouching or elaborate styling. Her noticeably slimmer appearance is striking, especially as she revealed that her weight is in the low 50-kilogram range.

Hwang Jung-eum married Lee Young-don, a businessman and former professional golfer, in 2016, and they have two sons. However, in 2024, eight years into their marriage, she announced that they were splitting up. Since then, she has shared glimpses of her everyday life on social media and other platforms, connecting with the public.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.