Guillaume Nicloux (from left), Gérard Depardieu, and Michel Houellebecq

[Park A-ram, reporter for Sportschosun] French actor Gérard Depardieu and novelist Michel Houellebecq are reportedly under police investigation over allegations of gang rape during a film shoot.

On the 20th (local time), Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing French prosecutors and sources familiar with the matter, reported that the two were under investigation on suspicion of raping an actress during a past film shoot.

The film at the center of the allegations is the 2018 black comedy Thalasso, directed by Guillaume Nicloux. The two appeared in the film under their real names.

The woman who filed the complaint was reportedly an actress cast for a nude scene in the film. In an interview with investigative outlet Mediapart, she alleged that Gérard Depardieu engaged in sexual acts without her consent during filming, and that Michel Houellebecq also forced her to engage in similar sexual acts.

The woman alleging she was victimized stressed that these acts were not included in the screenplay written in advance. Describing what happened at the time, she said she felt “extreme humiliation and indescribable shame.”

Director Guillaume Nicloux, who was on set at the time, was also placed under investigation on suspicion of aiding and abetting rape. In an interview with Mediapart, Nicloux explained that the scene was improvised and that he did not intervene because the actress showed no “verbal or physical resistance or discomfort.”

The actress said she told acquaintances who had been involved in the film’s production at the time, as well as her agent, about what happened. She explained that she decided to file a complaint after learning that other women had accused Depardieu of sexual harassment.

The two actors’ representatives offered no substantive response to AFP’s request for comment.

Gérard Depardieu is one of France’s leading actors, having appeared in more than 200 films and TV series. He gained international fame after winning Best Actor awards at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival and the 1991 César Awards for Cyrano.

In recent years, however, he has been at the center of controversy over various allegations of sexual misconduct. He was found guilty at trial of sexually harassing two female crew members on the set of the 2021 film Les Volets verts. He appealed, but has reportedly recently withdrawn the appeal.

He is also awaiting trial in connection with allegations that he raped actress Charlotte Arnould twice at his Paris home in August 2018. Several other women have also previously claimed in the media and elsewhere that he subjected them to sexual misconduct.

Michel Houellebecq, who is also under investigation, is one of France’s leading contemporary literary writers. His works have been translated into many languages, and he is considered one of the best-known writers in France.

Michel Houellebecq attracted international attention with his 1998 novel The Elementary Particles, which explores sexual freedom, the breakdown of the family, and the isolation of modern people. In 2010, he won France’s most prestigious literary prize, the Prix Goncourt, for The Map and the Territory, a satire of modern society and the art world.

The investigation of the two internationally renowned figures over allegations of sexual assault connected to a film shoot has drawn widespread attention in France.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.