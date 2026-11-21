Actress Moon Ji-in revealed that she was so frightened by a sudden health problem immediately after giving birth, and so worried about being admitted to a postpartum care center, that she burst into tears.

A video titled '[Childbirth Vlog]??Ki-ri♡Ji-in: From Childbirth to Discharge!' was posted on Moon Ji-in's YouTube channel on the 21st.

The video vividly captured everything from the moment Moon Ji-in gave birth to her son to the couple's first time meeting their baby together.

When their son was born, the medical staff congratulated the couple and told them about the baby's health. Kim Ki-ri looked overcome with emotion when he heard the baby cry. After cutting the umbilical cord himself and coming out, Kim Ki-ri admitted, “It all happened so quickly that I can't collect my thoughts,” adding, “I went in and only saw the baby; I didn't see Ji-in.” He then comforted Moon Ji-in, who had just given birth, telling her, “Honey, you worked so hard.”

The couple later met their son for the first time in the newborn nursery. Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in gazed at the baby and exclaimed, “He's so beautiful” and “He's so handsome.” Kim Ki-ri held his son in his arms and expressed his affection, saying, “I love you, little life.” He also sang a hymn of praise for the baby.

Moon Ji-in also shared her recovery after giving birth. She began walking little by little the day after surgery and said the pain was worse than she had expected, describing it as “not a feeling of pain throughout my whole body, but a sharp pain in a specific area.” Still, she worked on her recovery, walking along the hospital corridors to see her baby.

Moon Ji-in also experienced a sudden health problem just before she was due to enter the postpartum care center. “My body suddenly swelled up badly and I developed a fever. When my blood pressure was checked, it had risen to 168. It was an emergency,” she said, describing what happened. “I was supposed to go to the postpartum care center the next day, but I even had to get tested for COVID and the flu. The cause was unknown, and my condition wasn't improving as I'd hoped.” She added, “I wondered if I would make it to the postpartum care center safely. I couldn't even see my son, in case something went wrong.”

Kim Ki-ri also expressed concern, saying, “My wife cried a lot that day. She cried because she was scared.” Tearfully, Moon Ji-in recalled how she felt at the time: “I was so scared that I might not be able to go to the postpartum care center with my son the next day that I cried.”

Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in married in 2024 and welcomed their first son last August.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.