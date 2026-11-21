[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Park Bo-gum celebrated his 10-year friendship with close friend KWAK DONG YEON by personally cutting his hair ahead of his military enlistment.

A special preview clip for the new variety show 'The Village Barber 2' was released on tvN’s official social media account on the 21st.

tvN posted the video with the caption, “Dong-yeon getting a haircut before enlisting. Park Bo-gum personally trimming his hair, hoping he’ll return safely.”

The released clip showed Park Bo-gum personally picking up the clippers and cutting KWAK DONG YEON’s hair ahead of his military enlistment. KWAK DONG YEON sat in the chair and entrusted his hair to Park Bo-gum, who focused carefully on the haircut with a serious expression.

In particular, the video caught viewers’ attention with the text, “Bo-gum’s final farewell to a friend of 10 years.” Captions followed: “Bo-gum’s heartfelt final farewell” and “To the friend who has shared everything with him from childhood to this day,” highlighting the depth of their friendship.

Park Bo-gum showed his deep affection as he carefully trimmed KWAK DONG YEON’s newly shortened hair. The sight of Park Bo-gum personally giving a haircut to his younger friend ahead of his military enlistment moved viewers.

Their connection dates back to the 2016 KBS 2TV drama 'Love in the Moonlight.' Park Bo-gum played Crown Prince Lee Yeong, while KWAK DONG YEON played his royal guard, Kim Byeong-yeon. The two, who shared a particularly close friendship onscreen, remained friends for nearly 10 years after the series ended.

In a past interview, KWAK DONG YEON expressed his deep affection for Park Bo-gum, saying, “He is always genuine in the way he treats the people around him, and he is someone who brings comfort and consolation to others.” He added, “I consider myself lucky to have seen, heard, and felt that side of him up close.”

In particular, the two showed their remarkable chemistry while running a barbershop in a rural village with Lee Sang-yi on tvN’s 'The Village Barber,' which premiered in January this year. In addition, KWAK DONG YEON signed an exclusive contract with The Black Label, where Park Bo-gum is represented, in April, joining the same agency.

However, KWAK DONG YEON enlisted in the Republic of Korea Army as an active-duty soldier on August 25 and was therefore unable to join Season 2. The clip was filmed before his enlistment, making it all the more meaningful as a moment when Park Bo-gum, his longtime friend and colleague, personally cut his hair and created a special memory with him.

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang-yi, and new cast member Go Kyung-pyo had been scheduled to appear in 'The Village Barber 2,' premiering on the 29th. However, the program was thrown into crisis after Go Kyung-pyo caused a drunk-driving accident on the 14th. The production team decided to minimize his screen time, and a promotional video featuring him that had previously been posted on the show’s official social media account was also deleted.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.